Speaking with Palace TV at Copers Cope Road, Thomas said: "There are a number of reasons why I'm doing the Tour de France again this year. One is one of the guys taking part said the only reason he'd take part is if I did it. I said last year that it was my last, but then we shook hands on him raising a figure of £100,000.

"And also there was the sad loss of Geoff Hill, who was a really good friend and big Crystal Palace fan, head of ITN news, and his loss really hit me hard. He was just about to come on board as a trustee of the charity and had great plans, but unfortunately he lost his battle. I hope to raise money this year in his name."

