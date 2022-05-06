Thomas, who represented the club 249 times and captained them to the 1990 FA Cup final, returned to south London to promote his upcoming Tour de France cycle on behalf of Cure Leukaemia.
He went to Copers Cope to talk with former teammate Mark Bright, tour sponsor and shareholder and former Co-Chairman Stephen Browett, Vieira and the first-team squad. He also presented Wilfried Zaha with his Player of the Month award.
Thomas received an MBE in March for his charity work, striving to pass the £5million fundraising mark this year following his leukaemia diagnosis in 2003.