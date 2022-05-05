In the league he played 90 minutes in every match bar the Saints one, when his 64th-minute substitution won the game.

He earned a huge 44.1% of the fans' vote for Player of the Month, beating Joachim Andersen (11%) and Marc Guéhi (8.8%) to the award.

"Thanks for voting for me," he said to supporters. "I really appreciate it."

Zaha was presented his trophy by Palace legend Geoff Thomas, who joined the squad at the Training Ground to promote his upcoming Tour de France ride for Cure Leukaemia. He also handed Zaha his FIFA Team of the Week card, with the Ivorian and Tyrick Mitchell both earning the accolade.

This is Zaha's first Player of the Month this season; he has won it five times before. He's also in the running for Goal of the Season and Player of the Season in the club's End of Season Awards.