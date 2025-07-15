The young wing-back made his debut for the first-team at the age of 18 in November 2024, coming on against Fulham at Selhurst Park, becoming the most recent graduate from the Academy.

A first start would follow just over a month later with Kporha named in Oliver Glasner's team to face Arsenal in the Carabao Cup quarter-final at the Emirates Stadium.

He also made 16 appearances for the U21s in the 2024/25 season, scoring three times and chalking up six assists. Kporha made four appearances for the first-team in total and rounded off a memorable season with an FA Cup winners medal.

The youngster was recently involved in the first-team’s pre-season victory over Millwall and managed to play 45 minutes ahead of the new campaign.

Kporha is our latest Academy graduate, the 56th since the turn of the millennium, but can you name all of them? Test your knowledge in the quiz below, you’ve got 10 minutes!

If you're having trouble playing the quiz, please click HERE to play on Sprocle.