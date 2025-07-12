Report & Highlights: Palace edge past Millwall as pre-season gets underway

Jesurun Rak-Sakyi got the only goal not long after the break at the Crystal Palace Academy, with the fixture played behind closed doors, as the FA Cup holders also debuted the new 2025/26 home kit for the first time.

Oliver Glasner named two sides for each half against the Championship side, minus the players who have late returns following their international commitments over the summer.

Summer signings Walter Benítez and Borna Sosa both started, to get their first taste of Palace action.