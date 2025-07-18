Our Chairman recently marked 15 years since saving the club from the brink of liquidation with the CPFC 2010 consortium with the greatest day in Crystal Palace history: our FA Cup Final triumph over Manchester City at Wembley, which sealed our first-ever piece of major silverware.

Speaking to host Gary Lineker on The Rest is Football podcast earlier this week, the Chairman relived the emotions which accompanied the sound of the full-time whistle back in May.

“It’s just a sensational moment,” the Chairman recalled. “For me personally, I've wanted Crystal Palace to win the FA Cup since my first memory.

“The FA Cup Final was the only live game on television when we were kids. You know, you would crowd around the television from the early morning and watch every move of the teams, leaving the hotel, on the coach...

“And of course, it was all magical then, because you didn't have all these live feeds, so I've wanted Palace to win the FA Cup, which was arguably probably bigger than winning the league when we were young, since I was a kid.

“In 1990 we got there with [Ian] Wright and [Mark] Bright and the team, and unfortunately we fell in the last few minutes. Then, having taken over the team, with everybody's help and with Alan [Pardew] and the boys, we got there in 2016. And again, we fell over at the last hurdle.

“It was one of those moments where you just want to break that glass ceiling. You're fed up with glorious failure, of being the underdog and not quite getting there.

“Everything went for us on the day [of the Final]. And the outpouring from the fans was incredible. I wasn't really prepared for what it would mean to people.

“In a way, you want every club that hasn't experienced that to experience it, because for the people in the community, it's just absolutely incredible. It's great for the club, and hopefully we can use it as a platform to go on from here.

“I think it gives everybody some hope. They are magical, magical moments in your life.”