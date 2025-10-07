A modern day midfield maestro, McArthur made 253 appearances for the club across nine successful years in South London.

First joining from Wigan Athletic in September 2014, after helping the Latics to a remarkable FA Cup triumph the previous calendar year, McArthur quickly became a regular under first Neil Warnock, then Alan Pardew, scoring his first Palace goal in a 1-1 draw with Stoke City.

A virtual ever-present during his first six seasons in red and blue, McArthur missed just six Premier League games between the summers of 2017 and 2020.

Also, part of the Palace side that reached the 2016 FA Cup Final, starting in the defeat to Manchester United at Wembley, McArthur was able to bounce back from an ankle ligament injury sustained just three months earlier.

A fine passer of the ball with an eye for goal from midfield, he emerged into one of the main dressing room leaders under the management of both Roy Hodgson and Patrick Viera. McArthur was then made captain against Aston Villa in March 2023, his 250th appearance for the Eagles.

On the international stage, the midfielder made his senior Scotland debut back in 2010, during a 3-0 victory over the Faroe Islands at Pittodrie. A first goal arrived in a derby win over Northern Ireland back at the 2011 Nations Cup.

His final senior international appearance for Scotland came in 2017, having won 32 caps for his country.

Everyone at Crystal Palace wishes Macca a very happy birthday!