Today, we hear from former Palace legend James McArthur, who made 253 appearances for the club across nine years – including three matches at Wembley in the FA Cup.

Macca's first Wembley appearance for Palace was as a second-half substitute in our 2-1 semi-final win over Watford in 2015/16. He subsequently played the full 120 minutes of our defeat to Manchester United in the Final.

The midfielder's third and final time playing at Wembley with Palace was when he captained the club in our 2021/22 semi-final defeat to Chelsea – but thankfully, he has since experienced a happier day in North-West London with the Eagles.

"The semi-final was a very, very good day," McArthur wrote in his latest programme column. "It was actually the first Palace game I’ve been back to, and it was a really nice feeling.

"Obviously, it was a massive game for the club to be part of. It was really, really exciting and lovely, to be honest. I went to the Fanzone before kick-off and spoke to lots of fans, which was so nice.

"Being based away from London, it’s obviously tough to get down. Being honest, I’ve probably not missed being away from football so much, but when I was back, seeing all the fans, being there to support all the lads, it was such a nice feeling – and obviously I’m going to try and take in a good few more games this year and next year.