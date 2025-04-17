The Palace midfielder put pen to paper on a new contract with the club earlier this week, having made 116 appearances – scoring twice and registering nine assists – across four seasons with the club.

Hughes wore the captain’s armband for the first time earlier this season – in our victory against Southampton at Selhurst Park – and last night made his 100th Premier League appearance for the club.

Speaking to Palace TV earlier this week, Hughes reflected on his time at the club: “It's good to play with different players and I think we've evolved, especially since I've been here.

“I've surrounded myself with players like Wardy, Macca [James McArthur], Tonks [James Tomkins], players like that that I've leant on since I've been here. I think it's a natural thing that I've then gone on to do it with younger players as well.

“It's not intentional, it's just the way I am. I think that's just how it should be. I think that creates the atmosphere itself. That's what [the fans] want, they want high intensity, they want tackles. That's just how I am, how I have always been, so if they enjoy that then even better!