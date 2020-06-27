Hodgson is under no illusions at how big of a miss the vocal support from the stands will be: “Yes, we will miss that [famous Selhurst Park atmosphere]; there’s no doubt about that,” he admitted.

Hodgson went on to add that despite being unable to attend, the famous red and blue support can still play their part: “I think the fans will miss being there, too, of course. However, one of the things that one hopes for with our club, is that support is a very loyal and fervent support.

“One thing we do know, even though they aren’t there physically, they’re there in spirit, we know that their thoughts, prayers, hopes and desire to push us on to victory will be there from wherever they’re watching and whatever medium they’re watching the game on.

"We feel their presence and we welcome that. But it is going to be very, very different."

