In Oliver Glasner's final game as Manager, the Eagles reached new heights by claiming the Conference League trophy after Jean-Philippe Mateta's goal was enough to beat Rayo Vallecano.

Here's how just over 48 hours produced memories that will last a lifetime...

Tuesday, 11:00 BST

The Palace travelling squad conduct their final training session before the Final at Copers Cope in glorious South London sunshine.

The players and staff then make their way to the airport to fly out to Leipzig. Many thousands of Eagles are already travelling over to Germany, with thousands more heading out on the day of the game via a variety of routes whether on plane or boat, train or bus.