Benítez will officially become a Crystal Palace player on 1st July following the conclusion of his contract with PSV Eindhoven.

The 32-year-old goalkeeper achieved a career highlight last year when winning his first cap for Argentina – the current World Cup holders who also sit top of the FIFA world rankings.

This means Benítez will be the very first full Argentina international to represent the Eagles. Of course, he will follow in the footsteps of legendary Palace keeper Julián Speroni, another Argentinian, who represented his country at under-20 level.

To celebrate Benítez's arrival, let’s take a look at some of Palace’s another first senior representatives from each country across the top ten current FIFA rankings.