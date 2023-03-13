Stepping into the void vacated by Steve Coppell, the popular Italian – who in SE25 added “The Bald Eagle” to his raft of other nicknames including “Popeye” and “The Ostrich” – took the reins at just 32 years of age, having only moved to south London the previous summer.

Lombardo was already well-known to Palace fans before his move to south London thanks to Channel 4’s Football Italia, the programme which broadcast his lanky stride, lethal instincts in front of goal, and trophy-laden spells with Sampdoria and Juventus.

After arriving at Palace in the summer of 1997, said reputation was only bolstered further.

With some hailing Lombardo as the club’s most exciting transfer ever, the Italian did not disappoint, scoring on his debut against Everton – a 2-1 win at Goodison Park on the opening day of the 1997/98 season.

In what eventually proved a topsy-turvy season back in the Premier League, Lombardo provided multiple moments of inspiration on the pitch, including goals at Leeds United and, of course, Wimbledon, to see his side sit tenth in November.

"Everything is a good memory,” Lombardo smiled, speaking to Palace TV in 2018.

“I played here for one year and I love the fans, I loved the job, I put everything into the pitch for this team. It was my first experience outside of Italy, which wasn’t easy for me because I didn’t know my teammates.

"I didn’t understand when Steve Coppell, my manager, spoke. But it didn’t matter if I didn’t understand, it’s important to put everything into the football."

Yet injury while on international duty would disrupt his – and subsequently Palace’s – campaign; the Eagles were tenth at the time of Lombardo’s injury, but – save for a fleeting appearance against Liverpool in December – bottom of the Premier League upon his return to return to full fitness in March ’98.

And then, just two days after playing against Chelsea, Lombardo’s Palace career took a somewhat unexpected twist.