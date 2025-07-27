In August 2024, Isaac and his grassroots football team came to Selhurst Park last season, as part of an incredible fundraising event where they visited all 20 Premier League grounds as quickly as possible.
They returned to SE25 last week as part of a two-part fundraiser: where they aimed to sit on every seat at Selhurst Park and then to follow it up with a walk from Newcastle United’s St James’ Park to Sunderland’s Stadium of Light.
Isaac, with the support of his friend Jack this time around, will be aiming to raise £5,000 for the Bradley Lowery Foundation with these fundraisers - click HERE to donate to their fundraising page now!