This is Isaac’s fifth fundraising event for the Bradley Lowery Foundation, which will see him conclude at the Stadium of Light, the home of Sunderland - the team Bradley Lowery himself was a massive fan of.

Commenting on the fundraiser, Isaac himself said: “It’s amazing to be honest, we're raising for such a good cause. I feel so bad for the family and everyone that's suffering from cancer, so raising money and showing awareness is the least we could do.

“It’s amazing really that we've had the opportunity to do this. I'm really proud, not just of myself but of me and Isaac as well because it's a really important thing that we're doing and I'm really happy that we've done it.”

Jack, Isaac’s friend taking part in the fundraising challenges with him also said: “It felt peculiar to be on live TV, but really good because I've been on it once before or twice I think! It's really good to share Bradley's story and to raise awareness for the campaigns.

“The walk will be a challenge, but we’re both going to push through it and raise as much as we can for the charity.”