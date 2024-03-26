The Palace No. 9 once again captained his country in a 2-1 friendly defeat to Nigeria in Marrakech last week – and once again found himself on the scoresheet, his third goal in Ghana's last two matches.

All three have been penalties; Ayew netted a brace of them against Mozambique in January at the Africa Cup of Nations, a match which marked his 100th cap for his country.

Now, under new head coach Otto Addo – appointed following Chris Hughton’s departure after AFCON – the 32-year-old Ayew sees a bright future for his country.

“You know, there's a lot of new boys and we're rebuilding,” Ayew told reporters following last week’s friendly.

“There's a new technical staff, there's a new manager and obviously, with a new manager, we're rebuilding and we're trying to build a very solid team for the future.

“Me, personally, I'm here to guide the boys who are younger, with some of the senior boys who are older. We’re here to guide them and make sure that we have a solid team for the future.”

Some 14 years into his senior international career, Ayew continues to represent his country with the same pride and tenacity he does Palace.

“It’s a dream come true,” he added. “When I was a little boy, with my brothers, it was a dream to play for the national team and God has given us the opportunity to represent Ghana the best way as possible.

“We do it with pride, with passion and we are really committed to the end and obviously, for me, it's always an honour to represent Ghana.

“We always fight for our colours and for the nation. We want to represent Ghana the best way as possible for the national team and as a club side would.”

