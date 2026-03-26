The Crystal Palace vice-captain, who has previously represented his country at Under-16s, Under-17s, Under-18s and Under-20s level – last doing so in October 2019 – has been rewarded for his fine form in South London by France boss Didier Deschamps.

The 25-year-old has travelled with France to the United States for a pair of pre-World Cup friendlies against two South American opponents, first taking on Brazil at Gillette Stadium in Massachusetts tonight (Thursday 26th March, 20:00 GMT kick-off), before facing Colombian – featuring Daneil Muñoz and Jeferson Lerma – in Maryland on Sunday night.

Should he debut in either fixture, it would mark an exciting step in Lacroix’s career, with the Frenchman – speaking after last week’s game in Larnaca, before news of his call-up – saying: “This is in my mind, of course – I'm French. I want to play for my nation.

“We have a beautiful squad, a beautiful competition in the USA, so everything is good, and I will work to go there, of course.

“I think it’s a big achievement [to be called up]. I am proud of where I come from, and also the work I've done with all the people around me.

“But I think it's not only my achievement. It's the achievement of my family, of the people around me, the people who helped me.”