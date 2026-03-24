In defeating AEK Larnaca on Thursday evening, the Eagles became the first English team to reach the quarter-finals of a major UEFA competition in their debut European season since 1979.

Next month, that adventure will continue against Serie A side, Fiorentina, who have reached two of the UEFA Conference League’s four finals. Palace will therefore be counting on the full South London support on Thursday, 9th April (20:00 BST kick-off) for a historic night under the lights at Selhurst Park.

Ticket prices are frozen from previous rounds, meaning supporters can enjoy a European quarter-final from as little as £20.

More information regarding the second leg in Florence – scheduled for Thursday, 16th April – will be made available in due course. We are once again exploring a chartered flight for our supporters, following the success of our trips to Strasbourg and Mostar.

Supporters are urged to read the below information about the home leg in full before purchasing tickets.

Sales Phases

All phases subject to availability.

Phase 1: Season Ticket Holders can purchase their own, reserved seat by following the step-by-step guide under the heading ‘How to purchase in Phase 1’ below.

From 10:00, Wednesday 25th March: Online only

Online only From 14:00, Wednesday 25th March : Via all methods (online, over the phone, or in person)

: Via all methods (online, over the phone, or in person) Please note that this sales phase will close at 17:30 on Thursday,26th March.

Phase 2: All displaced Season Ticket Holders can purchase up to two tickets per person.

From 18:00, Thursday 26th March: Online only

Online only From 09:00, Friday 27th March: Via all methods (online, over the phone, or in person)

Phase 3: Season Ticket+ Holders, Gold Members and Junior Gold Members can purchase up to two tickets per person.

From 15:00, Friday 27th March: Online only

Online only From 09:00, Saturday 28th March: Via all methods (online, over the phone, or in person)

Phase 4: All other Members and Season Ticket Holders can purchase up to two tickets per person.

From 10:00, Sunday 29th March: Online only

Online only From 09:00, Monday 30th March: Via all methods (online, over the phone, or in person)

Phase 5: All Season Ticket Holders and Members can purchase four tickets per person (or two or three additional tickets if already purchased, up to a maximum of four per person).

From 17:30, Monday 30th March: Online only

Online only From 09:00, Tuesday 31st March: Via all methods (online, over the phone, or in person)

Premium Matchday Packages

Upgrade your matchday to make this European clash even more special, creating memories with friends or family that will be cherished for generations to come.

With a range of Premium lounges to choose from, all of which offering modern dining and inclusive drinks throughout your night, and prices starting from £234 inc. VAT, explore our packages now or speak to a member of our team today to start your planning.