On that occasion, three goals in just five minutes from Odsonne Edouard and Jean-Philippe Mateta saw Palace complete a remarkable comeback at Home Park, as they recovered from two down to advance into the next round.

The star of the night was undoubtedly Mateta, smashing in the first of two hat-tricks, and 19 goals in total, last season.

But it was a true team effort, with three substitutions coming on in the second-half – Jeff Schlupp, Ebere Eze and Jordan Ayew – and all three notching an assist as the Eagles hauled themselves into the lead in remarkable fashion.

Relive the best bits from a memorable night in Devon below!