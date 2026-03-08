The Level Up: Women in Sports Series is set to support 30 women between the ages of 16 and 24 in progressing their early careers in sport, providing exposure to careers across the industry, behind-the-scenes insights, and workshops delivered by different partners.

The inaugural intake of the Series was selected from over 220 applications, 39% of which were from women of colour – above sport industry standards.

Monday’s event saw the 30 programme participants come together to celebrate the launch of the series, joining invited guests from across sport for networking, career coaching and introductions to the industry as a whole.

Numerous organisations were in attendance at Selhurst Park, including the Premier League Foundation, Association of Black and Ethnic Engineers, Jabari, Motorsport UK Inclusion Hub and Futures in Sport.

Following the launch, the programme will consist of monthly workshops until July, including sessions with our collaborators, culminating in participants spending a day at the cricket at Lord’s – the ground owned by MCC – this summer.