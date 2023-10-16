He was the first to react after the ball was cleared out, winning it back in the final third and digging out a looping cross to find the head of striker Sam Vokes who headed home at the near post.

Not only did Phillips get an assist, but he also got his first full 90 minutes of the season after initially having rationed game time due to his recovery from injury. His assist for Vokes’ goal guided the Chairboys to a 1-0 win over Stevenage.

This result means Wycombe go top of Group K - the same group Palace Under-21s are in. The Chairboys beat the young Eagles with a last-gasp winner from the spot in September.

Watch his assist in the video below!