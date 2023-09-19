Report: Palace undone by late Wycombe penalty

Four days on from the 6-2 thumping of Middlesbrough in the Premier League Cup, Palace Under-21s turned their attention to the EFL Trophy as they travelled to face the first-team side of Wycombe Wanderers.

There were three changes to the side: David Ozoh, Victor Akinwale and first-team winger Malcolm Ebiowei all came in for Justin Devenny, Hindolo Mustapha and Ademola Ola-Adebomi.

Palace started the game brightly and created a number of chances early on. The first of which came from a corner kick - Ebiowei whipped a corner into the six-yard box and Franco Umeh rose highest to get a strong header on it, though it was saved by his namesake Franco Ravizzoli in the Wycombe goal.

Just two minutes later, a long diagonal ball from Joe Whitworth managed to pick out Roshaun Mathurin on the edge of the box and the winger raced towards goal. He got his shot away and it deflected off a Wycombe defender and out via the base of the post.