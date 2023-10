After his game last week was postponed, centre-back Kofi Balmer was in action against Stevenage and managed to keep his first away clean sheet of the season.

He played the full 90 minutes for a second consecutive game, having just come back into the fold last month due to an injury. He and his defence kept out three Stevenage attempts on goal, while at the other end he saw a header tipped over the bar.

Watch the highlights of his game below!