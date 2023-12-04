Forward Luke Plange got his name on the scoresheet on Tuesday as his Carlisle United side travelled to face Reading. The Royals got off to a quick start, though Plange was on hand to level for the Cumbrians after coming on in the 10th minute for the injured Joe Garner.

He raced towards the box as Jack Robinson won the ball out on the left and whipped in a slightly deflected cross. Plange got in between the two centre-backs and got a decisive boot on the cross to guide it past the ‘keeper and into the far corner.

Check out his goal at 0:23 in the video below!