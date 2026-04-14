When you had the spell in charge as player-manager – how did you feel when you were first offered the role and how did you balance both roles?

It was a wonderful experience, which came a bit unexpectedly.

I didn't have much time to decide, but I only made the decision after speaking with Vialli, who had done the same at Chelsea at the time. He explained to me what I was getting into, that my life would change completely but that it would be a positive experience.

And so it was. Of course, we had very little chance of staying up, with a truly difficult schedule, but I saw it as an opportunity for personal growth, especially for the future. It taught me to respect and be respected, to judge and be judged, but in a different way, from the opposite side.

I won't deny that there were some difficulties in this regard: from the very first match, I was on the bench and not in the starting eleven. My instinct was to take on more responsibility as a coach, then I realised that the boys needed me on the pitch too.

But every experience teaches you something.

Did that time as player-manager help you know that you wanted to eventually pursue a coaching career?

Yes, I understood that this was my path. Once my playing career was over, I personally coached in the Sampdoria youth academy and at lower teams, then Mancini called me to join his staff, and there I had to choose.

I couldn't say no, and I think I made the right choice!