“And so I'd say just look out for everyone, because you never know who will be next. The pathway is definitely there. The door is open. So for them, I'd just say to keep working, because there's always an opportunity to be with the seniors.

“[The Euros win was] amazing. Hopefully a lot of those players are playing for the seniors by [2028]. I think it's always great to have winning experience and to be winning at that age.

“It's definitely an amazing factor to have to take into a massive tournament. It’s exciting times.”

The modern era of top-level football has seen an increasing number of defenders with the versatility to play anywhere across the back-four, something which Guéhi is aiming to add to his game.

“I used to have a preference – I'd say I preferred left, but I think in this day and age, I don't think you as a player…I think you need to be adaptable,” he explained. “So I think right now I'm good either or.

“I think it's important to learn the other positions as well, so left-back or right-back, because you never know where you'll be called. I think it's really important just for me to be adaptable.

“When you get pressed, the players know which foot you are, so they'll be constantly trying to show you on your weaker side or whatever side it is, and so I think for the professional footballer, it's important, especially in my position, to have both feet available and good for you.

“It helps the team in any situation that you find yourself in. I think I’m comfortable wherever the manager tells me to play.

“It's important to know the roles and responsibilities of each and every position. It definitely helps you because of the versatility…there could be a few injuries and you could be called to play in different positions that you're not used to, but it only helps yourself and aids the team.”