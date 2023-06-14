Located near the south-east corner of the stadium, at the junction of Park Road and Holmesdale Road, close to Rothesay Road where the winger was raised, the mural depicts three of Zaha’s favourite images in a Palace shirt.

Here, Marc Silver, CEO and Founder of MurWalls, talks us through the creative process behind the mural…

“It was some time ago when we started doing street art with football clubs.

“We started being connected with lots of different people at different clubs, and we’ve now travelled all around the world. We’ve worked with the BBC and done a lot of stuff across the country, and we’ve even got a team who have recently got back from Hollywood – that’s how far it goes!

“Matt Franks and the Palace marketing team reached out to me about the same week I was going to make an approach to them – the timing was amazing. I was asked to come down and do a site visit.

“We walked around the whole area next to the stadium, looking at the houses, looking to see if we could do some kind of tribute to Wilf – a legend of the club who deserves this credit.