England host both Albania (Friday, 21st March, 19:45 GMT) and Latvia (Monday, 24th March, 19:45) at Wembley Stadium to kick off Group K and their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign.

Named in the Three Lions' new manager's first squad in charge, Eze, Guéhi and Henderson will be looking to add to their nine, 22 and two senior international caps respectively.

Elsewhere, Romain Esse, Justin Devenny, Chris Richards and Matt Turner have all also been called up for international duty at the end of March.

Called up on Thursday afternoon, Esse will feature for England's Elite League squad (also known as the Under-20s) in their double header with Portugal and Switzerland. The attacker already has eight caps for the Young Lions at that level and scored in a 4-0 win over Germany last November.

England's Elite League side will travel to face Portugal on Friday 21 March at the Municipal Stadium in Leiria (4pm GMT). They will then cross the border into Spain for an international against Switzerland, staged at the Marbella Football Centre on Monday 24 March (7pm GMT).

The Young Lions currently top the table, unbeaten after six games with four wins and two draws.

Midfielder Devenny has earned his second senior call-up to the Northern Ireland squad ahead of their friendlies against Switzerland (Friday, 21st March, 19:45 GMT) and Sweden (Tuesday, 25th March, 18:00 GMT).

He previously made his debut for Michael O’Neills Northern Ireland side back in November as a late substitute against Luxembourg, shortly after his very own debut in Palace colours against Fulham.

Representing the United States once again are Palace duo Richards and Turner. The centre-back has been a stalwart in the defence recently, while Turner has enjoyed a 100% win rate so far in the four games he has played in cup competitions.

The pair will be on home soil in California, as they prepare for the CONCACAF Nations League Finals. They face Panama in the semi-final on Thursday, 20th March (23:00 GMT) and will face either Mexico or Canada in either the final or the third place play-off three days later (TBC).

Keep track of how all of our players get on during the international break below!

All times GMT.

England - Eze, Guéhi & Henderson

Friday, 21st March: England v Albania (19:45)

Monday, 24th March: England v Latvia (19:45)

Northern Ireland - Justin Devenny

Friday, 21st March: Northern Ireland v Switzerland (19:45)

Tuesday, 25th March: Sweden v Northern Ireland (18:00)

United States - Chris Richards & Matt Turner

Thursday, 20th March: United States v Panama (23:00)

Sunday 23rd March: United States v Canada/Mexico (TBC)

England ELS (Under-20) - Romain Esse