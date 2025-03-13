The first of the call-ups have been awarded to Seán Grehan and Franco Umeh with the duo representing the Republic of Ireland Under-21s side in their upcoming friendlies against Hungary and Scotland.

Grehan has recently moved to Bohemian FC on loan, keeping a clean sheet in his most recent game against Waterford, while Umeh has been on the mend after recovering from an injury.

The pair will be a part of Jim Crawford’s side in Spain, as they prepare for their upcoming 2027 UEFA European Under-21 Championship Qualifiers in September.

Keep up with how all of our young international Eagles do over the break here and on our Official Academy X account.

All times GMT.

Republic of Ireland Under-21s