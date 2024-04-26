The Eagles go into the game as firm favourites – three points ahead of second-placed Charlton, and with a +22 lead in our goal difference – with tickets still on sale, should you wish to be part of a record crowd.

Chairman Steve Parish has shared the following message ahead of our final Women’s Championship fixture of the season...

Wow – what a season.

Promotions and winning championships are always special, but this one could prove to be absolutely pivotal in the history of the club, as we look to join the elite by completing the task at Selhurst Park this Sunday.

I would urge every one of you to come to Selhurst on Sunday to support the women’s team and hopefully witness the historic moment we officially join the elite of women’s football.

There really is nothing better as a Crystal Palace fan than to see a team in red and blue flying forwards, attacking with confidence, scoring goals aplenty and working as a team. From the first match in August to the final weekend, that is exactly what we have seen this season from Crystal Palace Women, and they now look set to lift the Championship title. It really is an incredible achievement.

We have put a lot of work into making our women’s side one to be reckoned with, and a lot of credit must go to Grace Williams and Laura Kaminski for all their hard work, as well as to each and every player and staff member who have been working all season to get these results.

Now an exciting new chapter awaits us: the Women’s Super League. It would be the first time that Palace would be competing at the very highest level of women’s football, and we are really excited at the prospect of competing amongst some of the most successful sides in Europe on a weekly basis.

We had an extremely competitive FA Cup tie with Chelsea this season, which demonstrated our readiness to take on the country’s biggest clubs, and we would look forward to welcoming them back to south London alongside, Arsenal, Manchester City, Manchester United and plenty of others next season, should we confirm our promotion.

Finally, allow me to place on record my thanks to you: the supporters. We have all been blown away by the dedication many of you have shown to the team this season, not just in south London but also travelling the length and breadth of the country to get behind Laura’s side, come rain or shine.

We have, now on three occasions this season, broken ticket sales records at Selhurst Park, and I know the players and staff have really benefitted from that support during what has been a close and exciting title chase.

I hope Sunday's game at Selhurst Park will be a celebration of everything we have achieved together this season, and reward for that support. Thank you once again, and we look forward to seeing you there.

Up the Palace!