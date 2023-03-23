Palace and Dulwich Hamlet have an established link over the years, with players like Andy Gray featuring for both sides, and with Champion Hill being the stage of memorable international Academy matches.

However, what many may not know is that Dulwich and La Liga ever-presents Athletic Bilbao have a bond that stretches over 100 years.

The Basque club is celebrating its 125-year anniversary this season, and during the fledgling years of their existence, they faced Dulwich Hamlet. Just over 100 years to the day in March 1921, Hamlet and Athletic played each other in back-to-back games at the original San Mamés.

The south Londoners won both games 3-2 and 4-2, with captain Dick Jonas featuring in both victories. Jonas captained Dulwich Hamlet for six seasons between 1920 and 1926, before becoming Club Secretary until 1939.

This was not the first time he had featured at the San Mamés, as he also played for Shepherd's Bush in an inaugural triangular tournament between them, Athletic and Racing Club de Irún in 1913 to open the stadium.

Jonas’ Shepherd’s Bush won the tournament, defeating both Racing Club de Irún and Athletic Bilbao at what is now affectionately known as The Cathedral.