U21s Report: Seventh heaven for Palace as they topple PSG

Summary
Paddy McCarthy made four changes from the side which drew with Chelsea
PSG took the lead early on through Queysell Tchicamboud
Palace responded with John-Kymani Gordon’s equaliser in the 15th minute
Five minutes later, Victor Akinwale put Palace ahead
Gordon found the net again in the 23rd minute
David Omilabu netted Palace’s fourth 10 minutes before the break
Half-time: Crystal Palace 4-1 Paris Saint-Germain
Maliq Cadogan added Palace’s fifth just before the hour mark
Gordon got his hat-trick just three minutes later
Christ Mukelenge pulled one back for PSG from distance in the 65th minute
Tchicamboud missed a penalty in the 72nd minute
Fionn Mooney added a seventh for Palace in stoppage time
Full-time: Crystal Palace 7-3 Paris Saint-Germain