The Eagles also reached the Carabao Cup quarter-finals for the first time since 2011/12 season, and are into the FA Cup fifth-round for the first time in three years, where London rivals Millwall await at Selhurst Park.

The Numbers

Overall, Glasner’s record stands – after 44 matches in charge – at 19 wins, 12 draws and 13 defeats in all competitions, his 43.1% win percentage the highest of any Palace manager leading his team solely in the top-flight.

In his first year in charge, the team have scored 71 goals (an average of 1.6 goals per game) and conceded 51 times.

Jean-Philippe Mateta leads the way for Palace goalscorers in the last year, having struck 27 times in 43 matches since Glasner’s arrival. That total includes 24 goals in 38 Premier League matches, putting Mateta only two behind Mohamed Salah in the same timeframe – and fifth overall in the competition.

Ebere Eze has also struck double figures under the Austrian, scoring 11 times in 37 appearances in the last 12 months.

And, at the other end of the pitch, Palace have kept 15 clean sheets (Dean Henderson the goalkeeper for 12 of them) – an impressive rate of one clean sheet every three games under Glasner.

Happy one year in South London, Oliver!