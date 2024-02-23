On his inspirations in management…

There are many. I have such a long career, I was a player for 19 years and I had many great coaches in my playing career. From everyone, maybe you pick up some good points, maybe some players you don't want to do [that].

And also later when I was assistant in Salzburg with Roger Schmidt and of course with Ralf Rangnick, they are watching the game, they are always talking with the staff about what we can improve in our way of playing. But the headline is, again, how we can score a goal.

And when we defend, it's also of course how we defend our goal. But the second thing is also how we get the players in positions that when we win the ball, we are immediately in attack.

And the same is when we are in possession. So I think you can't expect that we play 40 times from left to right, like in handball. It's what I don't like to see, because first you cannot score, and second, it's always dangerous when you lose the ball that the opponent can score a goal.

So we try to find the way to the goal. We try to bring the ball and the players into the box, but also have a good balance in the game.

On working with the Palace squad…

[I’m looking forward to working] not just with both of them, with all players in our squad. This is the second reason I'm a manager.

I like to work with the players, with people. I like to give them some solutions, some options, a way of how they can improve and to support them. I think we are supporters for the players, so they have to do it themselves, but we try to show them how they can improve, maybe what they have to do to improve, and to show them ways they can do it. But I never can do it instead of a player, so I like them and they're open-minded.

I'm convinced they're willing to learn. And then we have what we want. We’ll have a great time together and we will improve and we will develop as a team and also individually.