You can find the full video of Glasner's first Palace press conference, and read a full transcript, below.
For Glasner's first pre-match team news update ahead of Saturday's game, please click here.
Oliver Glasner met the assembled media for the first time in his new role as Crystal Palace manager, previewing the Eagles' Premier League fixture against Burnley at Selhurst Park on Saturday.
So, first of all, I'm really happy that Roy is doing well and he's out of hospital and is healthy again. The most important thing is health. It's the most important thing we all have.
Especially in football, but also sometimes in life, things happen that you don't plan, and it wasn't planned like this. But, yeah, when we talked about starting earlier, I said, “yes, of course, I watched many games from Crystal Palace”, and the decision came really fast to say: “OK, it's a good opportunity.”
Now we have many games left. We have the international break in front of us, where we have also time for practice, so both sides took the decision to start earlier.
But, again, of course, we all would be pleased if Roy would be healthy and sitting here.
So I'm no magician, I'm not David Copperfield!
I think we have, of course, a short-term goal, and this is to get us known to the players – it's a big new staff here – and to implement what we want to do in playing football, how we can improve.
This season we want to end, of course, with as many points as possible, and the best is starting with three tomorrow against Burnley.
Then we will see what happens in summer, but I'm always a guy who lives in the present, for sure not in the past, and also not too far in the future, because you can see I didn't plan this, and now I'm here and talking to you! So I really have a lot to do with the present time, with the squad and to prepare the team to win games.
I think when we talk tomorrow, it will be different than when we talk in one week, and especially when we talk in three months when the season ends.
So, of course, we’ve talked about what our vision is. And we saw that we have the same goals for Crystal Palace, the same vision. But we can talk a lot – that's not important now. Now it's important that we work together to reach this vision, to reach these goals.
And the owners, the Chairman, the Sporting Director, they gave me big confidence that we all go the same way and that we are able to reach this vision.
For me, this is like I am as a human, not just as a manager. Maybe when you have bad times, you need support, especially in those times, and I'm sure that our fans will support the team immediately in the next game.
I was really impressed by our fans at Goodison Park. It was Monday, 8 o'clock in the evening. It's not just around the corner – it's really a long journey, and the stand was full and they supported the team.
They celebrated together with the team after the goal, so I'm really convinced that they will be supporting us until the end of the season.
I think for the first 60 minutes it was a really good performance. Of course, it's always tough to play there. I also watched some Everton games before. They have a very aggressive way of playing with many long balls, they’re fantastic with set-pieces.
I think the team did really well for 60 minutes. I could see a great spirit. I showed it this week to the players that when we scored the goal and the whole team was celebrating together, this is what I like. Nobody is somewhere [else]. The defenders were already tired, but they took the 60-metre run to celebrate in front of our supporters!
The basics are here. The team has great characters with great quality. Now it's up to us to develop and get the confidence back.
This is what we could see: the longer the game took, maybe the players go more back and back and back and the pressure increased. It was just a question of time when they scored the equaliser.
But one point away, I was told, in the Premier League, is a good point. I always would like to win, but I can accept this one point is okay.
It's our job now to give solutions to the players where we can create chances. The first is to create chances, to create opportunities for scoring. I think we need more players in the box because 90 percent of all the goals are scored in the box.
Sometimes we come from the wing, and we have one or maximum two players there. We encourage them to go there when it's worth it to go. But of course, it's not easy to get ten players into the box and then you score, but then you concede many goals, so to find the right balance.
But it should be all our passion to score goals and to do everything as a team that we can create chances, so this is maybe the headline.
Every manager has his own approach. We started really in a soft way because we had just three training sessions this week and it was a short week, Monday to Saturday. But the players are listening, are willing, are open-minded. This is what I like.
So I don't expect that there will be something totally different tomorrow because it's not possible, as I said – sorry, no David Copperfield here! But I feel, and this I saw at Goodison Park, we have a great team with great character, fighting for each other, fighting for our win.
This is what I can promise: that this is always our basic. This is the only thing I expect from my players in every game, that we give 100% to win this game. Sometimes you have a good day, sometimes you have a bad day, but you always can give your best.
This is what I saw the first three days, that the players are willing to do this.
It’s week by week. First, I'm not used to have this time for training. Saturday, Saturday, Saturday, it’s always a whole week – so I think we can do a lot of things in training. It's better than playing every three days when you always have to recover between.
So this is, I think, a good situation. We have the national team break in front of us, where we have most of our players here for two weeks. I'm a guy who announces a lot and everything, so I want to work with the team. I want to work with our staff.
And then we have to prove it on the pitch, so I can tell you everything, but it's important what we show when we have the games, what we show when we are on the training ground. But again, the first impressions are really great.
I'm a positive guy. You can always see the glass half empty or half full. You always can be afraid that if you walk down a stair, that you fall, but then you will fall, so I'm a guy who always looks in a positive way.
I'm also not looking every week, the table changes. But now it's important what we are doing on the pitch, that we show some slight improvements every game, and then I'm sure we'll have enough points at the end of the season.
Of course, the analysts showed us Burnley, what they want to do, how they play, and showed it in a great way.
Vincent Kompany and Burnley did a great job last season. They were promoted to the Premier League and I have big respect for him as a person and as a manager.
Every game in the Premier League is difficult, so I think we are well prepared. We know what we want to do, but now it's up to us to show it on the pitch.
And again, every game is difficult to play, but we will be ready tomorrow to fight for the win at home at Selhurst Park.
First of all, when you meet the first time, I think it's the same when you start a new job, maybe in another company, you have to get your colleagues known. This is a big organisation and also [to get to know] the players, so that they know something about me, not what they can find in the web, also what I tell them and what we told them personally.
It was the first meeting to just get us known. So there are some basics, like how I am as a human – so I think working together, there are some basics: honesty, good communication, trusting each other – so really just how we want to work together for hopefully many years.
Of course, then, yesterday and today, we started talking about Burnley, talking about football, what they want to do, maybe what are our answers. Then we did it in practice. So that was three days.
The players, of course, were especially on Wednesday, still a little bit tired. The game was late in the evening at Liverpool, so they came back very late in the night. So we have had to take care of all of this but again, I'm really looking forward to the game tomorrow.
We have great characters and we have everything in the squad we need to win Premier League games. The team showed it already, especially at home. I'm convinced, otherwise, I wouldn't sit here. If I would be afraid that we get relegated, I wouldn't be here.
So I'm really convinced of the quality of the players. I'm really convinced of the quality of Crystal Palace. I'm really convinced of the support of our fans.
These were very decisive points to say: ‘OK, come on, let's start earlier than maybe planned.’
They can expect that we give everything to win the game. So I don't expect that technically it will be totally different.
I don't expect that... I don't know, Adam Wharton grows 20 centimetres more! He's the same size as he was before – he has a great left foot!
But, as I said, playing as a team, doing everything to have the win, and therefore we need our fans. We need them. We know, maybe this is what I could see, maybe all players don't have the best confidence at the moment, but it's normal.
I think Burnley is the same. They lost six of their last eight, so you don't spread with full confidence. But this is what we want to give them, and therefore we need our fans to have the support.
And then, when we all stick together, we will win this game.
We had yesterday a meeting with the Premier League and with the referees' coach, and I asked him this question because I was used to sprinting down the sidelines and celebrating with my players! And he said, ‘take care, in the Premier League, we are very strict and you’d get punished’!
I try to be cool, but I don't know what my emotions are. I try to be calm, but sometimes I'm not calm. I don't know what we will see tomorrow, but everything you will see, this is Oliver Glasner.
I also cannot change in two days, and I don't want to change. If you feel the emotion, I want to show it. This is one of the reasons that I love to be a manager, to feel these emotions, to celebrate together with the players, with the staff, with the fans.
I always tell the players, maybe you can buy a car, you can buy a flat, but you never can buy these emotions. You have to feel it, and therefore you have to be successful. It's worth working very hard to get this back.
I hope we don't need a game-winner at the end, it’s maybe earlier, but if it is, it could be that I have a sprint!
There are many. I have such a long career, I was a player for 19 years and I had many great coaches in my playing career. From everyone, maybe you pick up some good points, maybe some players you don't want to do [that].
And also later when I was assistant in Salzburg with Roger Schmidt and of course with Ralf Rangnick, they are watching the game, they are always talking with the staff about what we can improve in our way of playing. But the headline is, again, how we can score a goal.
And when we defend, it's also of course how we defend our goal. But the second thing is also how we get the players in positions that when we win the ball, we are immediately in attack.
And the same is when we are in possession. So I think you can't expect that we play 40 times from left to right, like in handball. It's what I don't like to see, because first you cannot score, and second, it's always dangerous when you lose the ball that the opponent can score a goal.
So we try to find the way to the goal. We try to bring the ball and the players into the box, but also have a good balance in the game.
[I’m looking forward to working] not just with both of them, with all players in our squad. This is the second reason I'm a manager.
I like to work with the players, with people. I like to give them some solutions, some options, a way of how they can improve and to support them. I think we are supporters for the players, so they have to do it themselves, but we try to show them how they can improve, maybe what they have to do to improve, and to show them ways they can do it. But I never can do it instead of a player, so I like them and they're open-minded.
I'm convinced they're willing to learn. And then we have what we want. We’ll have a great time together and we will improve and we will develop as a team and also individually.