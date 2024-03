Racing forwards but lacking support, he was left with no option but to go alone, rounding the defender and curling past the ‘keeper before falling down in an exhausted heap by way of celebration.

It was one of the finest goals scored by any player for any side that season - and also marked Palace's 700th in the top-flight.

Townsend would go on to score some more memorable strikes for Palace, but for sheer tenacity and single-mindedness, this will surely go down as one of his best.