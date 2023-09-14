Easily accessible, Palace’s support thrived at The Nest over the course of six years, inheriting much of the Croydon Common supporter base and attracting visitors from across south London and northern Surrey.
The ground's unofficial opening match took place on 31st August 1918 – a charity fixture against Millwall in aid of local hospitals, a 4-1 win for Palace – but our first league fixture, in the old London Combination, fell on this day 105 years ago, Saturday 14th September 1918.
Inaugurated in 1915, the London Combination – which eventually became a Reserve team competition in 1919 after the First World War had concluded and the Southern League resumed – featured 12 founder members from across the capital.
Palace's first league game at The Nest saw them paired with Queens Park Rangers, and – with the Daily Mercury reporting a healthy attendance of 2,000 spectators in Selhurst – it went the home side's way.
The report explained: "The Palace team, which lacked Bateman and Keeble, was chiefly composed of military players.
"At the end of seven minutes, Keene scored for the Palace from Turner's centre and Browne, of the Rangers, with an open goal, hit the bar.
"Playing with the wind, the visitors were dangerous, and Jefferson equalised."
A rather more succinct report of the remainder of the game followed: "The Palace added other goals by Keene (2) and Turner. Result: Crystal Palace four goals, Queen's (sic.) Park Rangers, two goals."
Conciseness aside, Palace built on the opening-day victory to finish the season in seventh, level on points with Rangers but ahead on goal average.
We would make significant progress on the pitch at The Nest before our eventual departure in 1924. The club secured entry to the Football League at the start of 1920/21 – having originally been rejected in 1905 – and gained promotion after securing the Division Three title the following season, finishing five points clear of nearest-challengers Southampton.
Palace also completed a number of giant-killing shocks in Cup competitions at the Nest, humbling both top-flight Tottenham and Manchester City, and reaching the Final of four consecutive London Challenge Cup competitions, winning in 1921.
After several midtable finishes, the final game played by Palace was a 3-1 win over Barnsley. Palace finished the 1923/24 season 15th in Division Two, before preparing for a permanent move to Selhurst Park.
Upon our departure, The Nest was used by local amateur football clubs, as well as cricket and bird-keeping, before the railway company redeveloped the land to become the depot we know outside Selhurst today.