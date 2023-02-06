And with a redeveloped Main Stand in the works, that atmosphere - those lights, that stage, that roar which accompanies the boys in red and blue every single match-day - is set to only get even more spectacular in the years to come.

Today (Monday, 6th February 2023), however, marks 108 years to the day that the club played its final match at its very first home ground: the eponymous Crystal Palace.

Our home for a decade, and place of origin for our first nickname ‘the Glaziers’, the Crystal Palace Exhibition Ground hosted England international matches and FA Cup finals with crowds of 100,000.

Its story follows that of the founding of the Crystal Palace Company in 1852, formed to manage the titular giant cast-iron and glass structure, which was moved from Hyde Park to Sydenham in south London after the Great Exhibition.

The Crystal Palace at Sydenham was the world’s first major theme park, and was set in 200 acres of grounds.

Enveloping sporting competition into its business plan, the company formed the Crystal Palace Club – initially focused solely on cricket, but expanding to football in 1861 – and it was they who proved pioneering figures in the formation of the game we know and love today, as research from historian Peter Manning would confirm.