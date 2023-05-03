Long before the club would become widely-known as the ‘Eagles’, Palace took root at The Nest in 1918, before departing Selhurst Park – our home now for almost 100 years – six years later.

Prior to that, Palace had played at… well, the eponymous Crystal Palace, place of origin for the club’s original nickname ‘the Glaziers’ and the site of the club’s professional formation in 1905, when it began life in Division 2 of the Southern League.

Fast forward 10 years and, with the club forced to leave the Crystal Palace in February 1915 after the Admiralty moved in to utilise the land as a recruitment and training centre during World War One, the club became – rather urgently – tenants of amateur outfit West Norwood at their Herne Hill home.

Three years later and, with attendances having significantly declined due to the combined effects of the War and the ground’s distance to the majority of its supporters, a new home awaited Palace at the global conflict’s conclusion.

You’ve probably seen the site of The Nest yourself, because while what remains of it has caused some debate amongst historians inclined to argue about such issues, its site is now occupied by Selhurst depot - opposite the exit to Selhurst station.