“We were really fit and wanted to play at a tempo not many teams could handle,” Coppell recalled.

“When you’ve got a strike partnership of [Ian] Wright and [Mark] Bright, people loading the bullets like [Eddie] McGoldrick and [John] Salako, when you’ve got a real solid back four of Eric Young, Andy Thorn organising, two really good full-backs and a top, top quality goalkeeper [Nigel Martyn] – an awful lot of good things can happen. And they did that year.

“The one thing I remember about that season more than anything was we didn’t make many changes… We had [a squad of] 17, 18 or 19. It wasn’t as if you could make wholesale changes, and the players wanted to play rather than run up and down Farthing Downs [then the club’s rudimentary fitness routine].

“I think it was very much a rolling stone. The way we played at that time was almost clockwork; we had a style of play which was direct, I’d be the first to say that.

“We had a mentality… We trained on Saturday mornings before games. Things like that just don’t happen anymore. We went to a lovely Italian restaurant for the pre-match meal after we trained; we drove from the ground to the restaurant in Thornton Heath and then drove back.

“It seems like a lifetime ago, but it worked for us. We got into a routine with all these games where we just felt we could beat anybody.”

Yet despite Palace’s consistency in occupying third place, a run of one win in six games in the Spring saw them fall off the title pace behind runaway duo Arsenal and Liverpool.

Nevertheless, there was to be one final threat to a club-record third place finish in Division One: the visit of Manchester United to Selhurst Park on 11th May, 1991.