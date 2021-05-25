Skip navigation
Official club partner
Official club partner
Official club partner
Official club partner

Crystal Palace can claim a link back to the Crystal Palace football team established in 1861, which played its first match in March 1862.

The connection makes Palace the oldest league club in existence still playing professional football, and founder members of both the Football Association and FA Cup.

The club became professional in 1905 and has since gone on to enjoy over 115 years of professional existence, first reaching England's top-flight in 1969. They are currently managing their longest spell there, consolidating their Premier League status for the first time in 2013/14.

We have a legitimate claim to be the oldest professional league club still in existence.

Steve Parish, Chairman
  • An 1863 FA minutes book, as Crystal Palace are shown as one of the organisation's founding clubs.
    An 1863 FA minutes book, as Crystal Palace are shown as one of the organisation's founding clubs.
  • The Crystal Palace, on the site of Palace's original home.
    The Crystal Palace, on the site of Palace's original home.
  • The earliest team photo of Palace's first professional squad in 1905.
    The earliest team photo of Palace's first professional squad in 1905.
  • The club's original home at the Crystal Palace, 1905.
    The club's original home at the Crystal Palace, 1905.
  • Crystal Palace squad, 1912/13.
    Crystal Palace squad, 1912/13.
  • Palace compete at The Nest stadium, home for six seasons after the First World War.
    Palace compete at The Nest stadium, home for six seasons after the First World War.
  • Selhurst Park under construction.
    Selhurst Park under construction.
  • Selhurst opens its doors, 1924.
    Selhurst opens its doors, 1924.
  • Crystal Palace squad, 1938/39.
    Crystal Palace squad, 1938/39.
  • Crystal Palace squad, 1946/47.
    Crystal Palace squad, 1946/47.
  • Crystal Palace squad, 1957/58.
    Crystal Palace squad, 1957/58.
  • Crystal Palace training, 1959.
    Crystal Palace training, 1959.
  • Crystal Palace squad, 1960/61.
    Crystal Palace squad, 1960/61.
  • Francisco Ghento and Johnny McNichol shake hands before Palace's famous Real Madrid friendly, 1962.
    Francisco Ghento and Johnny McNichol shake hands before Palace's famous Real Madrid friendly, 1962.
  • Crystal Palace celebrate promotion to Division Two in 1964.
    Crystal Palace celebrate promotion to Division Two in 1964.
  • Crystal Palace v Derby County, August 1964.
    Crystal Palace v Derby County, August 1964.
  • Crystal Palace squad, 1967/68.
    Crystal Palace squad, 1967/68.
  • Don Rogers bags in Palace's 5-0 victory over Manchester United, 1972.
    Don Rogers bags in Palace's 5-0 victory over Manchester United, 1972.
  • Malcolm Allison predicts Palace's goal haul against Chelsea in the 1976 FA Cup. His side duly went on to win 3-2.
    Malcolm Allison predicts Palace's goal haul against Chelsea in the 1976 FA Cup. His side duly went on to win 3-2.
  • Crystal Palace squad, 1978/79.
    Crystal Palace squad, 1978/79.
  • Crystal Palace are promoted back to the top-flight after beating Burnley in front of Selhurst's largest recorded crowd of 51,801, 1979.
    Crystal Palace are promoted back to the top-flight after beating Burnley in front of Selhurst's largest recorded crowd of 51,801, 1979.
  • Crystal Palace squad, 1983/84.
    Crystal Palace squad, 1983/84.
  • Crystal Palace squad, 1986/87.
    Crystal Palace squad, 1986/87.
  • Steve Coppell with star strikers Mark Bright and Ian Wright.
    Steve Coppell with star strikers Mark Bright and Ian Wright.
  • Coppell leads Palace out at Wembley in the 1990 FA Cup final.
    Coppell leads Palace out at Wembley in the 1990 FA Cup final.
  • Palace win the Zenith Data Systems Cup against Everton, 1991.
    Palace win the Zenith Data Systems Cup against Everton, 1991.
  • The final match in front of the Holmesdale terrace, in the title-winning 1993/94 season.
    The final match in front of the Holmesdale terrace, in the title-winning 1993/94 season.
  • Steve Coppell returns, 1997.
    Steve Coppell returns, 1997.
  • David Hopkin looks to curl one as Palace win the 1997 play-off final v Sheffield United.
    David Hopkin looks to curl one as Palace win the 1997 play-off final v Sheffield United.
  • Dougie Freedman ensures Palace's last-minute survival against Stockport, 2001.
    Dougie Freedman ensures Palace's last-minute survival against Stockport, 2001.
  • Palace beat West Ham in the 2004 play-off final.
    Palace beat West Ham in the 2004 play-off final.
  • Palace ensure survival with a point at Sheffield Wednesday, 2010.
    Palace ensure survival with a point at Sheffield Wednesday, 2010.
  • Led by Steve Parish, the CPFC 2010 consortium takes over the club, 2010.
    Led by Steve Parish, the CPFC 2010 consortium takes over the club, 2010.
  • Palace beat Brighton away in the 2013 play-off semi-finals.
    Palace beat Brighton away in the 2013 play-off semi-finals.
  • The Eagles overcome Watford in the 2013 play-off final to secure a Premier League return.
    The Eagles overcome Watford in the 2013 play-off final to secure a Premier League return.
  • Palace confirm their safety away to West Ham to consolidate Premier League status for the first time.
    Palace confirm their safety away to West Ham to consolidate Premier League status for the first time.
  • Palace reach the 2016 FA Cup final.
    Palace reach the 2016 FA Cup final.
  • Roy Hodgson takes over in September 2017 and secures four consecutive top-flight seasons.
    Roy Hodgson takes over in September 2017 and secures four consecutive top-flight seasons.
01 / 38

Club news