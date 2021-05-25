Crystal Palace can claim a link back to the Crystal Palace football team established in 1861, which played its first match in March 1862.

The connection makes Palace the oldest league club in existence still playing professional football, and founder members of both the Football Association and FA Cup.

The club became professional in 1905 and has since gone on to enjoy over 115 years of professional existence, first reaching England's top-flight in 1969. They are currently managing their longest spell there, consolidating their Premier League status for the first time in 2013/14.