There was, of course, the customary photo of Palace’s newest summer arrival with red and blue scarf, hoisted aloft in front of a vacant Selhurst Park, on news websites.

But otherwise, it was something of an understated arrival for a humble, but ambitious, 22-year-old player. Little did anyone know then what Joel Ward would come to contribute to Crystal Palace Football Club.

The Hampshire-born defender first joined Palace at the start of the club’s successful promotion-winning season from the Championship, 2012/13, and was an instant success, playing a huge role in the club’s promotion to the Premier League – including a dramatic goal-line clearance in the play-off final against Watford at Wembley.

He has been a core member of the team ever since, excelling through promotion, an FA Cup final and Palace's longest top-flight spell, taking on the club captaincy last summer.

Ward made his 300th Premier League appearance for the club in April (against Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium), having already eclipsed Wilfried Zaha’s record of 291 Premier League appearances for Palace earlier this season.

Earlier this month, he was awarded the Chairman’s Award for Outstanding Contribution at the 23/24 End of Season Player Awards, and recently extended his contract with the club until summer 2025.