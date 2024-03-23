Minnesota had a former Palace man in their ranks, as Stewart Jump made his return to Selhurst Park.

And although the attendance was not vast – estimated by newspaper reports to be around the 2,000 mark – the entertainment was plentiful.

Les Carter put the Eagles ahead when Jump brought down Jerry Murphy for a penalty, but the side from the States hit back immediately through Alan Wiley (not that one) to even the scores.

Regardless, a shoot-out had already been arranged, irrespective of the final result. So... was the tie to be decided from 12 yards?

Not a bit of it.

Instead, the American-style shoot-out took place. Players picked up the ball 35-yards from goal, and had five seconds to dribble goalwards and find the back of the net, either attempting to round the ‘keeper and slot home or tucking it past him as he advanced.

What a spectacle.

Perhaps unused to such an occasion, four of Palace's five takers were unable to convert, with only Murphy scoring.

But Minnesota were hardly prolific in front of goal and only bagged two of their own; typically, Jump was able to haunt his former side by scoring the winner before telling the press: "[These shoot-outs] add to the entertainment, and surely that is what the game ought to be all about."

It certainly has been ever since.

Now 43 years on, Palace’s passionate group of American-based supporters are ready to experience the Premier League in all its glory at this year's Premier League Mornings Live fan festival in Nashville, Tennessee.

Palace XI: Fry, Sparks, Hinshelwood (Smillie), Murphy, Banfield, Gilbert, Bason, Brooks, Carter, Langley, Hilaire (Leahy)

Premier League Mornings