On one side stood Crystal Palace, with legendary figures like John Jackson, Mel Blyth and Steve Kember in their pomp - but this was a challenge the like of which they had never faced.

At the other end were some of the greatest to have ever played the game, led on to the field by England's new knight, the World Cup winning manager Sir Alf Ramsey.

The reasons for celebration were twofold: Palace were opening the brand new Arthur Wait Stand, named after the great chairman of the club.

But they were also celebrating the life of another Arthur to leave a profound legacy in South London: that of Arthur Rowe, who introduced an entirely new style of football to the club and laid the foundations for the journey up the divisions that followed.