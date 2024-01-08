On this day (8th January) in 1966, Kember became the club’s youngest-ever goalscorer, finding the back of the net as a 17-year-old – and 31 days old – against Bury.

The goal turned out to be the winner in the Division Two clash at Selhurst Park, arriving in just Kember's second appearance for this club, and he continues to hold the record he set that day.

Kember had completed the journey that so many dream of but so few are able to fulfil: from wide-eyed fan to first-team player.

“I started with Palace at the age of 14 and this was amazing considering that Palace were the side I would watch with my dad from five years old,” Kember told the Palace programme in 2019.

“To actually start to play for the juniors and then get my first professional contract when I was 17… it was a dream come true.”

It could all have been so different. The Palace fan may not have become a Palace player had he been swayed by offers from across the capital.

“I had offers to go to Chelsea, Tottenham, West Ham and QPR,” he revealed. “Obviously Palace were my club and I felt I had a good opportunity of getting into the first-team rather than at some of those other bigger clubs.”