On this day (20th May) in 2025, Selhurst Park capped off a memorable centenary season by bidding farewell to one of its beloved sons, as Palace edged a six-goal thriller against Wolverhampton Wanderers to set a new Premier League points record – just over 72 hours after lifting the FA Cup.

If that sounds like a lot, it was – it was a near-perfect evening from start to finish.

A carnival-like atmosphere engulfed Selhurst Park as it welcomed home its very own history makers; its very own FA Cup heroes; its very own Crystal Palace.

There was one more slice of history to win, however, and Oliver Glasner presented opportunities to six players who had not started at Wembley, including Joel Ward who, on his 364th Palace appearance, some 13 years after his debut, was handed the captain’s armband – and his first Premier League start of the season – in his final home match in SE25.

There remained plenty to play for in SE25: a solitary point would secure 50 for the season – a club record-total – and, as Glasner admitted in his pre-match press conference, two extra days off for his players as per prior arrangement.