The Hammersmith-born teenager, then 19, moved to South London after a 2020/21 season with Reading that saw him notch seven goals and 12 assists in 46 games.

Three years later, he departed for German heavyweights Bayern Munich, having proven himself a true Premier League force to be reckoned with.

The first signing of the Patrick Viera era at Selhurst Park, Olise's first season in red and blue saw him notch four goals and nine assists across 31 games in all competitions.

A month after debuting in a memorable 3-0 victory over Tottenham, Olise scored his first goal for the Eagles with a thumping volley against Leicester City in a 2-2 draw, and would score twice more in FA Cup wins over Millwall and Hartlepool.