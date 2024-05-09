Behind him you have the options of Ebere Eze (£6.0m) or Michael Olise (£5.6m) to help you bolster your points tally. The duo, like Mateta, returned a double-digit haul in Gameweek 34 and have continued to deliver again in the following Gameweeks.

Olise in particular was the star-performer against Manchester United in GW36: racking up 16 points in total and also the Grilla Player of the Match Award to boot, thanks to his brace. His lower price tag also presents him as a more attainable option.

At the back, Chris Richards (£3.9m) may prove to be an enticing option for many FPL managers as they look to get the best value from their tight transfer budgets.

The American has started all of the last four games, racking up a mammoth 19 points in total across them with two clean sheets and an assist to his name. Should his starting berth continue, he will prove to be an excellent differential option in the final two games with only 1.2% of managers selecting the defender.

Those are all of our picks, will any of these Palace FPL stars make your side?