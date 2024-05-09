Here are some Palace picks to help you end the season in style…
Everybody’s eyes may have turned to Jean-Philippe Mateta (£5.1m) after his eye-watering 29-point haul in Gameweek 34 and rightly so. He was a fantastic pick back then, and still a strong pick now after his recent return against Manchester United in Gameweek 36.
The Frenchman has been in exceptional form since manager Oliver Glasner took over and will look to add to his 12-goal tally in the final two Gameweeks where Palace face Wolverhampton Wanderers and Aston Villa.