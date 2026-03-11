The Cypriot side were the shock winners in their previous visit to Selhurst Park back in October, emering 1-0 victors on matchday two thanks to a well-taken effort from Riad Bajic.

They return to Selhurst Park on Thursday evening (12th March, 20:00 GMT) kick-off, with the return leg at the AEK Arena set for next Thursday.

As a reminder, here's a quickfire guide to our opponents....

Larnaca's season so far...

The summer saw the reigning Cypriot Cup holders navigate a demanding UEFA Europa League qualifying campaign – eliminating Partizan Belgrade, NK Celje, and Legia Warsaw in impressive fashion – but the dream faltered at the final hurdle.

A 6-1 aggregate defeat to Norwegian outfit SK Brann saw the Yellow-Greens drop into the UEFA Conference League, returning to a competition they last featured in during the 2022/23 season – reaching the Round of 16 before falling to eventual winners West Ham United.

But they have risen to the challenge with an excellent European campaign so far that saw them go unbeaten in the league phase.

While undoubtedly the highlight for the Cypriots was that win in South London, they also demolished another qualifier for the knockouts, AZ Alkmaar, 4-0.