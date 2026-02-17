After aggregate defeats to Slovan Bratislava and Utrecht in the Europa League qualifiers, Zrinjski entered the Conference League at the league phase stage.

Among the Zrinjski ranks is forward Nemanja Bilbija, who remains the Bosnian Premier League’s record goalscorer, who has scored 188 league goals across two spells for the club.

The city of Mostar is the historical capital of Herezegovina and a two-hour drive from the largest city, and capital, in the country – Sarajevo. In terms of population, it is Bosnia and Herzegovina’s fifth-largest city.

Zrinjski play at the Bijeli Brijeg Stadium, which holds three stars on UEFA’s stadium rating system. Although first opened in 1958, it was renovated in 2024 and has a current capacity of 9,000.

Record against British opposition

Thursday's meeting with Palace will actually be Zrinjski's second time hosting a Premier League club in the last three seasons – with Aston Villa having paid the Bijeli Brijeg a visit in the UEFA Conference League back in December 2023.

On that occasion, Villa played a decent-strength team and took the lead early in the second-half through Nicolo Zaniolo, only to be pegged back by a spectacular strike from winger Matija Malekinušić in the 87th minute.

Two months prior, at Villa Park, the English team also found it hard work to break down their well-organised opponents, only winning out 1-0 after John McGinn struck in the 94th minute.