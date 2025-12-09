Shelbourne have punched their ticket to the UEFA Conference League after an eventful – and at times outstanding – European summer.

Their journey began in the Champions League first qualifying round, where they edged past domestic rivals Linfield 2–1 on aggregate. A crucial red card for the hosts in the return leg at Windsor Park swung the momentum Shels’ way and allowed them to take command of the tie.

The second qualifying round proved a step too far, however, as Shelbourne fell to Qarabag and dropped into the Conference League qualifiers to face Rijeka. A spirited away victory put them firmly in contention, but the tie slipped away on home soil. Even so, the experience proved invaluable heading towards the play-offs.

There, fate paired them with Linfield once again – and this time the Reds left no doubt. A commanding 2–0 win in the second leg sealed a 5–1 aggregate triumph and booked Shelbourne’s place in a European group stage for the first time in their history. They join Shamrock Rovers as just the second Irish club ever to reach this stage.