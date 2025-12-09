Familiar Faces
For Palace supporters seeking a familiar face in the Shelbourne setup, the most recognisable figure won’t be on the pitch but in the technical area.
Manager Joey O’Brien forged a distinguished career in England, spending more than a decade in the Premier League and Championship with Bolton Wanderers and West Ham United.
A product of Bolton’s academy, O’Brien made his Premier League debut in 2005 at Goodison Park – replacing none other than Fernando Hierro.
He soon became a versatile and dependable option for Sam Allardyce, shifting between midfield and right-back and earning praise as a “dominant force at right-back in the Premiership.” His early years featured a standout loan spell with Sheffield Wednesday and European appearances for Bolton in the UEFA Cup.
Though injuries repeatedly interrupted his progress, O’Brien continually battled back. His career enjoyed a revival after joining West Ham in 2011 – he played a key role in their promotion push, scored in the Premier League, and featured regularly during the 2012–13 campaign, including outings against Chelsea, Stoke and Norwich.
He remained with the Hammers until 2016, departing with over 100 appearances in claret and blue.