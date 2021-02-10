As part of the project’s mission to help feed local people in need, the club has made a donation to the Norwood & Brixton Food Bank, which sits four miles from Selhurst Park and acts as a hub for several food banks in south London.

Academy prospects Owen Goodman, Joe Whitworth and Aidan Steele were the latest players to visit the converted church site in Streatham, following in the footsteps of recent first-team visitors Mamadou Sakho, Christian Benteke, Joel Ward and Connor Wickham in recent years.

Between April–November 2020, the food bank – which relies wholly on public donations - delivered 258 tonnes of food to 23,000 local people who needed support. This represents an 80% increase on the previous year, illustrating the harsh impact that COVID-19 has had on the local community.

Watch the Palace TV video below to learn more about the project.

Donations towards the Palace Kitchen project and our local food bank (donate £5, £10 or £20 by texting DINNER followed by your chosen amount to 70085) are greatly appreciated.