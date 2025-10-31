October marks the UK’s Black History Month, the theme for which is ‘Standing Firm in Power and Pride’ – a time to collectively celebrate the strength of our diversity, on and off the pitch.

Celebrating Black Legacy in British Football was created to showcase a number of pioneers who shaped the game and their wider impact on society, with a particular focus on South London and Surrey. This included Palace’s first 11 Black players starting with Tony Collins in 1950s, and featured legends such as Mark Bright and John Salako in the 1980s, all the way through to current stars Chris Richards and Allyson Swaby.

The exhibition aims to shine a light on the achievements of Black football pioneers, share their journeys with our communities, and encourage people to think about the foundations today’s players and society are built on.

After initially being displayed at Palace’s Academy, and following a successful launch event at Selhurst – followed up by a lunch event for Palace’s internal staff – the exhibition will soon be displayed across local grassroots clubs, allowing people across South London and Surrey to learn from and connect with this history.

Some of the exhibition content will also be on display in the Fanzone for the Men's dedicated Palace for All game against Brentford at Selhurst Park on Saturday (1st November), and the Women's dedicated game against Sheffield United at the VBS Community Stadium the following weekend (Sunday, 9th November).